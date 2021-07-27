Road section at KM0.3 Jalan Kuching-Bau will continue to be closed to traffic until Feb 22 – JKR S’wak

KUCHING (July 27): The road section at KM0.3 Jalan Kuching-Bau near Jalan Kampung Haji Baki traffic lights intersection will continue to be closed to traffic until Feb 22, next year, according to a notice from Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak last night.

The notice explained that the closure was to facilitate the repair and rehabilitation of the road section which collapsed on July 17.

As such, road users are encouraged to use other existing alternative routes such as Jalan Datuk Stephen Yong/Jalan Tan Sri Datuk Amar Wee Boon Ping/Jalan Datuk Amar Kalong Ningkan; Jalan Datuk Stephen Yong/Jalan Batu Kawa; Jalan Kpg Haji Baki/Kpg Semaba/Jalan Datuk Stephen Yong and Jalan Kuching–Serian/ Datuk Amar Kalong Ningkan.

“A road diversion has been put up (near the affected site) for vehicles weighing less than five tonnes only during the duration of the repair work. Those driving near the area are advised to drive carefully and follow all traffic management for their own safety,” said JKR Sarawak.

JKR Sarawak said the co-operation and patience from all road users is highly appreciated, and any inconvenience caused is much regretted.

On July 17, JKR Sarawak in a press statement had said an approximate 40 metres long section of the road had collapsed.

It added preliminary site investigation revealed that the collapse was attributed to an increase in surface runoff due to prolonged rainfall and probably water pipe leakage.

The statement also said a consultant was appointed by the contractor and would present the counter measure for the road design to JKR Sarawak top management.

In the wee hours of July 17 morning, a 62-year-old man died after his vehicle crashed into the collapsed road near Kampung Haji Baki.

The road collapse had also caused power outage due to damaged electrical cables, while the power outage and the severed pipe had caused widespread low water pressure and water supply interruption in Kuching city and surrounding areas.