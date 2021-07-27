SDMC: No new clusters today, while five come to an end

KUCHING (July 27): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has declared that five clusters in Sarawak have come to an end, while there was no new cluster today.

The five clusters were the Jalan Cattleya Cluster in Miri, Jalan Muara Cluster in Kuching, Sungai Kakus Cluster in Tatau, Tebakang Dayak Cluster in Serian, and Nanga Belungai Cluster in Tatau.

“These clusters ended because no new cases were detected or reported in the last 28 days involving these clusters,” SDMC said in its daily update.

Of the 81 active clusters in the state, seven recorded a total of 53 new infections in the past 24 hours.

The clusters that reported more than one new Covid-19 case today were the Sentosa 2 Cluster in Kuching (35), Duyoh Cluster in Bau (7), Sebayor Cluster in Samarahan (6), and the Jalan Tatau-Selangau Cluster in Tatau (2).

Clusters, which reported one new case each were the Jalan Persisir Bintulu-Miri Cluster in Bintulu, Abu Bengang Cluster in Saratok, and the Lempaong Cluster in Betong.

Sarawak now has four districts classified as green zones after Sebauh district reverted to a green from yellow today after no new Covid-19 cases were reported in the district in the last 14 days.

Tebedu district reverted to a yellow zone from red today after recording four cases of local infection in the last 14 days.

“Eighteen districts in the state are still classified as Covid-19 red zones, while five are classified as orange zones, and 13 more are classified as yellow zones,” said SDMC.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange, and 41 or more as red.