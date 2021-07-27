Second day of special Parliament sitting to focus on public health issues, action to combat Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (July 27): Issues on public health and action to address the Covid-19 pandemic in the country will be the main focus of the second day sitting of the Special Meeting of the Third Session of the 14th Parliament today.

According to the Order Paper uploaded in the Parliament official portal, the matter will be explained by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, after which members of the house get to seek clarification and give opinions before the minister replies to the issues raised.

Among the topics that are expected to be highlighted are measures to address the increase in cases, increasing the capacity at public health facilities nationwide and on the welfare of health workers.

The special meeting of the Third Session of the 14th Parliament is set for five days, from yesterday until July 29 and on Aug 2.

All the 220 MPs, including those who have yet to be vaccinated, are allowed to attend the special sitting, which will be conducted in strict compliance with standard operating procedures to curb Covid-19, including requiring all attendees to pass swab tests and wear face masks.

There are 222 seats in the Dewan Rakyat, but two have been left vacant after their representatives died. – Bernama