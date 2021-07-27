Sibu Rural District Council not enforcing dine-in ban for unvaccinated customers

SIBU (July 27): The Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) will not be enforcing a dine-in ban for customers who have not been vaccinated.

Chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said the council will leave this decision to the eatery operators themselves.

He explained as eateries belong to the premises owners or operators, it was up to them to decide whether or not they would accept unvaccinated customers.

“They have their own right to deny any entry to their premises, especially during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“But this right needs to be exercised with caution to avoid any discrimination against their customers, especially pregnant women and those still not yet vaccinated due to health reasons,” he said when contacted today.

Currently, Taman Selera Harmoni Food Court, which is located in Sibu town centre, has issued a policy of only accepting vaccinated patrons, including those who have received just their first dose.

On another matter, Sempurai advised residents not to conduct open or backyard burning to clear garden waste in view of the current dry and hot weather.

“As we all can see, these few weeks, the weather pattern is rather unusually hot and dry.

“Any open burning at the backyard to clear garden waste will create thick smoke that might affect your neighbours’ house and their health, especially to those who have asthmatic problems and other health problems,” he pointed out.