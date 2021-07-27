Three villages in Kuching among five localities placed under EMCO in S’wak

KUCHING (July 27): Three villages in Kuching are among the five localities in Sarawak to be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update, the committee said that these three villages namely Kampung Telaga Air, Kampung Jawa Batu 12 and Kampung Bumbok will be under EMCO from July 28 to August 10.

Meanwhile, Rumah Jelaping Anak Sumok, KM22, Jalan Tatau/Sangan in Tatau has already being placed under EMCO from July 26 to August 8.

The same goes with Kampung Muding in Simunjan, which is undergoing the EMCO starting today to August 9.