Vaccination centre at Catholic High School administers 11,693 vaccine doses

SIBU (July 27): The Covid-19 vaccination centre (PPV) at Catholic High School has administered 11,693 doses of vaccine between July 12 and 26.

In revealing this, KPJ Specialist Medical Centre Sibu medical director Dr Wong Chya Wei said the hospital relocated its vaccination programme to the school in order to be able to vaccinate more people.

“Starting from July 12, we already started second dose vaccination. But the majority of them were first dose,” he said today.

Dr Wong said last week the centre averaged around 500 to 600 doses per day.

“Today less; around 350 (for) both first dose and second doses,” he said.

He added there were no plans to increase the vaccination capacity at the PPV.

“No, because most of Sibu folk have been vaccinated,” he explained.

However, he said the PPV has started catering for walk-in vaccinations.