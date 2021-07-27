Voon: Let’s not think of having state election yet, focus on winning war against Covid-19

KUCHING (July 27): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) has joined in the chorus to call for the 12th Sarawak Election to be deferred or postponed until Covid-19 is wiped out.

Its president Voon Lee Shan said it would be too dangerous for an election to be held soon because the risk of Covid-19 spread is too high.

He agreed that in the current situation, an election should not be held within 60 days after the Emergency has been lifted, although the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) is already dissolved.

“Election should be (held) next year or when the Covid-19 is wiped out because everyone must help the government to fight this pandemic.

“The lives of citizens are more important than an election and no sensible and responsible politicians and members of public should press for an election at this time,” he said in response to call by some quarters that the state selection should be postponed.

Voon cautioned that the state election, if allowed, would see many people and politicians from Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah coming to Sarawak and their stay during the campaign period and until election is over could possibly cause the spread of Covid-19 in Sarawak.

He said Sarawak should learn from what had happened in Sabah during their state election last year, besides taking into account the high number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the country recently and insufficient resources to fight Covid-19.

“Covid-19 (virus variants) is more aggressive now and the government should review the strategies with the help of foreign experts from countries that had been able to fight this pandemic.

“Until the war against Covid-19 is won, let’s not think of having the state election yet,” he said.