30 more areas in Sabah under EMCO

KOTA KINABALU: Over 30 more localities in Sabah will be placed under 14 days of Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) starting July 30.

In Tuaran, 11 localities will be locked down including Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s village, Kampung Serusop.

The other 10 areas under EMCO in Tuaran are Kampung Betutai, Kampung Bolong Baru, Kampung Bontoi, Kampung Kindu, Kampung Lapasan, Kampung Sungai Damit, Kampung Timbok, Kampung Simpangan, Taman Sri Rugading and Taman Telipok Ria.

In Sandakan, the four localities are Flat LPPB Sri Taman, Lorong 1-8 of Taman Kenari, Taman Mawar and PPR Taman Murni.

Three localities in Penampang under EMCO are Apartment Taman Suria, Kampung Mangkadatan Notoruss and Taman Penampang Fasa 2.

In Tawau are Kampung Lahat-Lahat in Pulau Sebatik, Taman Perwira Ranggu and Blok 5 Kampung Titingan.

Two localities each in Kinabatangan (Ladang Bukit Mas and Ladang Linbar 1), Tenom (Kampung Mamaitom and SKIM Kuala Tomani) and Putatan (Kampung Meruntum Fasa 3 and PPR Seri Keramat) will also be included in the lockdown.

Kampung Talantang 1 Kota Marudu, Kampung Ayer Kudat, Kampung Pengalat Besar Papar and Country Heights Fasa 2 and Fasa 3 including shop blocks will be also placed under EMCO until August 12.

Meanwhile, EMCOs in Blok Angsana and Blok Sumboi-Sumboi of Kg Seberang Benoni Papar that are supposed to be lifted on July 29, have been extended for 14 days, after risk assessments made by the Ministry of Health.

The EMCO at four localities in the state were lifted a day earlier on July 28 namely Kampung Lubak Beaufort, PPR Taman Mesra Sandakan, Kampung Melamam Sipitang and Kampung Landung Ayang, Kudat.