39 localities in Sabah, Kelantan, Pahang under EMCO beginning Friday – Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR (July 28): A total of 39 localities in Sabah, Kelantan and Pahang will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from Friday until Aug 12, said Senior Foreign Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

He said 31 of these localities are in Sabah, including 11 in Tuaran involving Kampung Betutai, Kampung Bolong Baru, Kampung Bontoi, Kampung Kindu, Kampung Lapasan, Kampung Serusop, Kampung Sungai Damit, Kampung Timbok, Kampung Simpangan, Taman Sri Rugading and Taman Telipok Ria.

“Apart from that, four localities each in Sandakan and Penampang will also be placed under the EMCO.

“The EMCO in Sandakan involves Flat LPPB Sri Taman, Lorong 1-8 Taman Kenari, Taman Mawar and Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) Taman Murni while in Penampang the affected areas are Apartment Taman Suria, Kampung Mangkadatan Notoruss and Taman Penampang Phase 2 and Country Heights Phase 2 and Phase 3 (including shophouses).

“Only the EMCO in Country Heights Phase 2 and Phase 3 (including shophouses) will be enforced from July 30 to Aug 11,” he said in a statement on the National Recovery Plan (NRP) and EMCO today.

Hishammuddin said three localities are affected in Tawau – Kampung Lahat-Lahat Pulau Sebatik, Taman Perwira Ranggu and Blok 5 Kampung Titingan – while there are two each in Kinabatangan (Ladang Bukit Mas and Ladang Linbar 1), Tenom (Kampung Mamaitom and SKIM Kuala Tomani) and Putatan (Kampung Meruntum Fasa 3 and PPR Sri Keramat).

The other EMCO areas in Sabah are Kampung Talantang 1, Kota Marudu; Kampung Ayer, Kudat; and Kampung Pengalat Besar, Papar.

He said the EMCO in Kelantan involves six Orang Asli villages in Pos Brooke, Gua Musang – Kampung Cekau, Kampung Jedip WCT, Kampung Seng Sang, Kampung Lojing, Kampung Sendrop and Kampung Penangau – while the EMCO in Pahang involves two localities, namely Taman Amalina Lestari in Mukim Gali, Raub and Ladang Bukit Berembun in Mukim Keratong, Rompin.

Hishammuddin said the EMCO at Blok Angsana and Blok Sumboisumboi, Kampung Seberang Benoni in Papar, Sabah, will be extended to Aug 12 from its scheduled end date tomorrow.

The EMCO in Sabah involving Blok 2, Blok 6 and Blok 9 PPR Taman Mesra in Sandakan; Kampung Melamam, Sipitang and Kampung Landung Ayang, Kudat will end tomorrow as scheduled while that in Kampung Lubak, Beaufort ended today, earlier than scheduled.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin said 52 premises comprising 10 factories, 39 business outlets and three construction sites were ordered to shut immediately yesterday for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Also yesterday, 355 individuals were arrested for violating SOP and of this number, 330 were issued compound notices and 25 remanded,” he said, adding that 17 illegal immigrants were arrested and 25 land vehicles seized under Op Benteng. – Bernama