553,871 vaccine doses administered yesterday – Dr Adham

KUALA LUMPUR (July 20): A total of 553,871 vaccine doses were administered nationwide under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme yesterday, making it the highest daily doses recorded so far, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Through an infographic shared on his Twitter, he said 356,112 doses were administered as first dose and 197,759 doses to second dose recipients.

The highest daily doses recorded prior yesterday was on July 26, involving 521,923 doses.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV), on its Twitter, stated that cumulatively, a total of 18,393,347 doses of the vaccine had been administered nationwide as of yesterday. – Bernama