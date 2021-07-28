Abdul Karim disagrees with postponing S’wak elections further, expects polls late September

KUCHING (July 28): The next state election should be held by late September this year in spite of some quarters calling for it to be postponed, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He felt the Covid-19 pandemic could not be used as a reason to delay the state election any longer, adding that the state government does not want to remain in power without a mandate from the people.

“It should be understood that the people have the right to decide who will be the government for the next term after a given five -year period has expired too, although there were calls for the state election to be postponed,” he told reporters here.

The term of the current Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) ends on June 6 but due to the Emergency Order enforced in January this year, the state has postponed the polls and the assembly’s term was extended.

De facto law minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan had told Parliament on Monday that the government has decided not to extend the period of Emergency and its accompanying Ordinances after Aug 1.

Subsequently, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar explained that the DUN will automatically be dissolved at midnight on August 1, 2021, unless the prime minister who after consultation with Yang Di Pertua Negeri Sarawak and chief minister advises the Yang Di Pertuan Agong to declare Emergency in the state.

As a state election must be held within 60 days of the dissolution of DUN, Abdul Karim believed that the earliest that the election will be held is in late September this year, due to the preparations.

He also pointed out that wanting the election to be held this year doesn’t mean that he didn’t agree with the Emergency in the country being extended, but rather it is because the state government doesn’t want to rely on the Emergency as means to stay in power.

“What happens if the Covid-19 pandemic continues for the next five years? Can the people of Sarawak wait any longer?” he said.

For those who fear that any election in the near future will trigger a huge number of Covid-19 infection in the state, Abdul Karim opined that it would not happen if standard operating procedures (SOPs) are put in place.

“Of course, the people’s health must be taken into account first and foremost, but there are several countries that have held elections in the past year and it is not a problem for them. We can learn from those countries too,” he said.

Apart from that, he said the government also learned from the mistakes in the state election in Sabah last year which contributed to the rise in Covid-19 cases in the country as well.

Thus, he reiterated that the state election could be held this year, with the condition that guidelines or SOPs were drawn up for it by the Election Commission (EC).

“It is now up to them to come with the necessary SOPs for the next state election. We have to follow whatever they recommend,” he said.

Some Sarawakian politicians, especially the opposition block, have agreed with state DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s call for an Emergency Order to delay the state polls further if it is due to increased Covid-19 danger.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi also said GPS could agree with Chong’s call provided that the objective to ask for localised Emergency for Sarawak is to avoid holding elections during heightened Covid-19 danger too.