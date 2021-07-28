Community Pantry drives help ‘feed’ 30,480 needy folk in Samarahan

KUCHING (July 28): Food aid distributed under the Kota Samarahan Municipal Council’s (MPKS) Community Pantry 1.0 and 2.0 campaigns over the past 18 days had served at least 15 per cent of the population in the division, said organising chairman Dato Sim Kiang Chiok.

He said this consisted of 30,480 recipients, who received 7,620 food packs.

“The MPKS Community Pantry 1.0 and 2.0 chairman Datuk Peter Minos and I would like to express our sincere and heartfelt appreciation to all the supermarkets who had been our partners in distributing the food rations and meal aid unconditionally to anyone who needed the assistance,” he said in a statement Monday.

Sim said the charity drives had resulted in an unprecedented collaboration with supermarkets across Samarahan Division.

“The success of cooperation, collaboration and unity shown among the supermarkets are exemplary – the call for help had been met with a resounding response from 14 supermarkets and a food court.

“Their contribution in helping residents in Samarahan area over the last 18 days was heaven-sent and timely, especially when the full lockdown had entered its sixth week and many families were facing low food reserves,” he said.

Sim said both the state and federal governments had contributed food aid during the full lockdown throughout June and July, but there were some who still required assistance.

“Many daily-paid workers were out of work because many businesses and factories could not operate during full lockdown.

“We’re fortunate that our infection rates have dropped and we are now in Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) since July 14, which has enabled most businesses to operate albeit not at 100 per cent (capacity).

“This has brought much relief for most residents in Samarahan as they are able to resume work and start earning again, especially those who are daily-paid workers,” he said.

Sim, however, pointed out that there were still workers in some sectors who had yet to resume work such as school-bus drivers, certain construction workers and those in retail shops and micro-businesses; thus, affecting their livelihood.

Meanwhile, Sim expressed his gratitude to several ministers who had attended the MPKS Community Pantry events such as Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah; and Kota Samarahan MP Rubiah Wang.

“The generosity of their visit to our Community Pantry drives, along with their encouragement, have lifted the spirit of our partners as well as residents to pull through these trying times together,” he said.

Sim also thanked the participating supermarkets namely Sen Sen, Farley, LePaPa, H&L, Emart, CS, Unaco, Choice, BB, Ellie, Everwin, Teck Kong, Aiman Mall, Everrise Supermarkets and also MakanSari Foodcourt.

“The generosity by our partners is second to none as they are willing to answer our call for help almost instantaneously to help those who are hungry due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

“The spirit of giving unconditionally to the Samarahan residents in need has shown that the way to pull through the tough times is by working together and being united to beat this pandemic,” he said.