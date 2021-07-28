Covid-19: 10 Delta variant cases detected within a week nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR (July 28): The results of ongoing studies by the Institute of Medical Research (IMR) revealed, a total of 10 cases of Covid-19 Delta variant (B.1.617.2) were detected from July 22 until today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number brought the cumulative number of cases infected with the Covid-19 virus classified as variants of concern (VOC) and variants of interest (VOI) to 439 cases.

“Of the total detected, 419 are VOC cases while 20 are VOIs.

“Overall, of the VOC cases, 206 are of the Beta variant, 199 are Delta variant cases and 14 are of the Alpha variant while for the VOI cases 13 are of the Theta variant, four involve the Kappa variant and three are Eta variant cases,” he said in a statement today. – Bernama