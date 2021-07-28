Covid-19 cases shoot up to 912 in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Covid-19 cases are rising again, with more than half of the 912 daily cases recorded on Wednesday detected from close contact screenings.

Three new clusters were recorded, all in Keningau namely Kluster Bayangan, Kluster Bariawa Laut and Kluster Menawo Baitah.

Kota Kinabalu topped the daily cases with 233 including 27 from Kapayan Prison, followed by Penampang with 101 cases, Tawau 73, Beaufort 70, Kalabakan 61 and Tuaran 56.

All districts recorded new cases, Putatan 44, Keningau 42, Papar 38, Kinabatangan 33, Ranau 32, Sandakan 31, Sipitang 26, Tenom 13, Kota Marudu 9, Semporna 8, Kudat 8, Kunak 5, Telupid 5, Kota Belud 5, Tambunan 5, Lahad Datu 4, Pitas 4, Tongod 2, Beluran 2, Nabawan 1 and Kuala Penyu 1.