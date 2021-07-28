Covid-19: Sarawak accounts for under 3 pct of new cases nationwide with 464 reported today

KUCHING (July 28): Sarawak accounted for 464 or under 3 per cent out of the record 17,405 new Covid-19 cases in the country today.

This placed the state at 11th place among the states and territories recording new cases.

In a Facebook post, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the cumulative positive cases in the country now stands at 1,061,476.

Selangor remained at the top of the list today with 7,171 cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,880) and Kedah (1,112).

Other states that recorded three-digit new cases were Sabah (913), Negeri Sembilan (863), Johor (767), Penang (760), Kelantan (532), Melaka (531), Terengganu (490), Pahang (429), and Perak (406).

The federal territories of Putrajaya and Labuan recorded 68 and 16 cases respectively.

Perlis recorded just three new Covid-19 cases for the day.