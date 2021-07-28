Covid-19 vaccinations begin for 3,260 foreign workers in Kapit district

KAPIT (July 28): First dose Covid-19 vaccinations for 3,260 foreign workers from countries such as Indonesia, Bangladesh, Philippines, China, and India employed in Kapit district began at the Sri Baleh Hall yesterday.

The vaccinations for the workers from industries such as construction, service, agriculture, logging, and tree planting will run until Friday (July 30).

They will receive their second dose of vaccine between Aug 17 and 23.

For Bukit Mabong district, first dose vaccinations for some 2,500 foreign workers from 17 timber companies, four construction firms, and one oil palm plantation, began on Monday (July 26) and will run until Friday (July 30).

Outreach mobile vaccination teams have been tasked to carry out the vaccinations at selected locations.

On July 8, a total of 1,883 foreign workers from Murum in Belaga district received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Health Department, in collaboration with the Kapit Disaster Management Committee, is conducting its final round of outreach walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations for Kapit until Aug 5.

Kapit Health officer Dr Mohamad Hamidi Sharkawi said the first round of outreach walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations was held from June 14 to early July.

“We allowed people residing in Kapit yet to receive their first dose of vaccination to walk-in for the Covid-19 vaccination at Sri Baleh centre. They are required to bring their identity card and cellphone to register for MySejahtera,” he said.

The centre is open daily from 8am till 4pm except on Sundays when it closes at 1pm.

Dr Hamidi advised those aged 18 and above who have yet to receive their Covid-19 vaccination to go to the centre to protect themselves against the virus.