Expressway repair works: Exercise caution, motorists advised

KOTA SAMARAHAN (July 28): Motorists are advised to exercise caution when driving along the Kuching-Samarahan-Asajaya Expressway here, as repair works are slated to begin today, said the Public Work Department (JKR) Samarahan Division.

In a statement yesterday, it said the repair works will run from July 28 to Sept 30.

“Motorists are encouraged to use existing alternative routes such as Jalan Datuk Mohd Musa, Jalan Tan Sri Ikhwan Zaini and Jalan Pentagon until the repair works are completed,” it added.

Motorists are also advised to adhere to the traffic management for their own safety, especially when the half of the road is closed, and to plan their journey ahead.

JKR Samarahan Division said it will inform should there be any changes in the date, time or areas involved in the works.

Any complaints or enquiries on the traffic flow can be directed to the JKR Samarahan Division office by contacting 082-672816 during office hours, and to SEDC Quarries Sdn Bhd (019-8880575) after office hours.