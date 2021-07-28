Four more localities in Sarawak placed under EMCO

KUCHING (July 28): Two rental spaces in Bintulu district were among four localities that have been placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

They the rental room above Mr Piggy Pork shop and the Segala Rental House at Jalan Bintulu-Miri.

“Both have been placed under EMCO from July 27 to August 9,” the committee said in its daily Covid-19 updates.

The other localities were longhouses, namely Rh Nyakin, Sg Bangkit Entaih in Pakan, which is placed under EMCO from today until August 13, and Rh Chuat Empayang in Kabong, which will be under EMCO from tomorrow until August 12.

Meanwhile, SDMC declared the end of EMCO in six localities.

They are Rh Niga Anak Ngayong, Long Nyiro, Tinjar in Beluru; Lempaong Baru, Spak in Betong; and Kampung Jagoi Duyoh in Bau.

Three localities in Bintulu also saw the end to their EMCO, namely Rh Dayang Amak Serang, Batu 34, Jalan Bintulu-Miri; Rh Enbau Anak Anting, Sungai Sebemban, Jalan Persisir Kuala Tatau, and Rh Radin Anak Jelemin, Sungai Entajum, Sangan Tatau.