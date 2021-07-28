Govt urged to improve teaching, learning facilities for STEM in rural schools

KUCHING (July 28): The government should take steps to improve teaching and learning facilities and resources for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in rural schools, said Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OUCCI) president Datuk Mutang Tagal.

He explained this is a long term initiative envisaged to inculcate early interest in Science and Technology among the Orang Ulu and other native students in those schools.

“It is our earnest hope that the government will improve the quality of teaching and learning as well as facilities such as in the laboratory especially for secondary schools in rural areas.

“This will help the students to have an early appreciation of and interest in the role of Science and Technology in nation building. Once they develop an early interest in Science and Technology, their education path and career will naturally bring them towards these fields,” he said at the launch of OUCCI yesterday.

He believed that once implemented within the next five to 10 years, this will lead to an increase in human capital in Science and Technology among the Orang Ulu and other natives of Sarawak.

“They will be expert in various fields such as in the field of engineering, oil and gas, information technology, biotechnology, data sciences which is linked to e-commerce, Internet of Things which can lead to Smart Farming, etc.

“In this aspect, we envisage these new expertise will not only contribute to the development of the state of Sarawak but they will also be able to compete globally,” he said.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg was the guest of honour at the event, which was also attended by Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi, State Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Dato Gerawat Gala and prominent leaders from the Orang Ulu communities.

On a related matter, Mutang said the Orang Ulu despite being a smaller group have high aspiration to be on par with more established communities.

“We would like to think that the Orang Ulus occupy one of the best and most endowed and beautiful parts of Sarawak; from the mighty grandeur of the Bakun and Murum hydro dams and the treacherous Balui rivers; to the world famous caves of Mulu and Baram; and the buffalo riding cowboys of Limbang and Lawas; and to the cool and scenic highland mountains of Bario, Ba Kelalan and Long Semadoh.

“Yet, our communities lag far behind in terms of economic, social, educational and business development. Our presence in business and industry and wealth creation is minimal. Our participation in the administrative machinery of the state at a high level is still low. The expertise, experience and exposure of our business community are far behind the rest.

“Our access to business opportunities, contracts and finance are negligible. In other words, like in golf lingo, we need a massive handicap to be able to compete with the rest who are more advanced and developed,” he said.

Elaborating, Mutang said financing is always a problem for Orang Ulu entrepreneurs despite the government’s best efforts to assist Bumiputera entrepreneurs access to financing.

As such, he said OUCCI hopes that government funding through selected banks and institutions like Development Bank of Sarawak (DBOS), Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit (Teraju), Tekun, Mara, SME Corp, AgroBank, SME Bank, PUNB, Bank Rakyat and others are more considerate and lenient in their lending policies to Orang Ulu and other Bumiputera businesses.

“DBOS may consider setting a subsidiary to assist small and medium enterprises in the state in their funding needs. According to SME Annual Report 2018, Sarawak had 61,036 SME (small and medium enterprises) establishments making it the state with the 5th highest SMEs in Malaysia. SMEs are key drivers to Sarawak economy and we want to encourage more of our people to be involved in SMEs,” he said.

On education, Mutang said there is therefore an urgent need to increase the numbers of Orang Ulu students in Malaysian institutions of higher learning.

He also said OUCCI urged the state government to consider appointing qualified and experienced Orang Ulu professionals to sit on the boards of state government linked companies (SGLCs) and their subsidiaries.

The Sarawak Civil Service is also urged to employ more Orang Ulu professionals and support staff in the state administration.

“Set aside and allocate 30 per cent or more of the RM1.5 billion sum given to each of the three state development agencies; namely Upper Rejang Development Agency (Urda), Highland Development Agency (HDA) and Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA) to the Orang Ulu contractors, consultants and business community through the Chamber,” he said.

He also proposed for the allocation of a suitable state land within the prime area in Kuching for the setting-up of headquarters of OUCCI, which was formally registered with the Registrar of Societies (ROS) on September 13 in 2019.