Khairy: Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine still in immunisation portfolio

KUALA LUMPUR (July 28): The two-dose Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine will remain as part of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) vaccine portfolio, said its coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

In his winding up speech in Parliament today, Khairy explained that the government has completed its procurement from Sinovac but stressed that it can still get more supply if needed.

“Sinovac is not put out of PICK, just that the government has concluded their procurement with Sinovac. It is still in PICK and we can still at any time procure more Sinovac for PICK,” he said, using the Malay initials of NIP.

“There are people who cannot take Pfizer due to allergies or anaphylaxis. That is why the government will maintain a low stockpile of Sinovac to give to those who are not suitable to receive Pfizer.”

Khairy was answering a question posed by Gopeng MP and former deputy health minister Dr Lee Boon Chye on concerns of those receiving Sinovac vaccines will have difficulties in receiving their subsequent booster shots

On July 16, the Malaysian government said it would phase out the use of Sinovac’s vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme. However, 14 million doses of the vaccine will still be available to interested states and private companies from this month to September. – MalayMail