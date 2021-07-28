Malaysia’s Covid-19 infectivity up slightly at 1.16 – Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (July 28): The Covid-19 infectivity rate (R-naught) in Malaysia increased to 1.16 today from 1.14 yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a post on his Facebook, he said that among states, Terengganu had the highest infectivity rate of 1.33, followed by Kelantan (1.26), and Sabah and Penang (both at 1.25).

Nine other states comprising Sarawak, Melaka, Pahang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Perak, Johor and Kedah registered rates of between 1.04 and 1.22.

The R-naught value refers to the infectivity of a virus, that is how many individuals can be infected by a positive case. – Bernama