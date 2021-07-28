Man dies after ramming car into back of parked road roller in Julau

JULAU (July 28): A 53-year-old man was killed after he rammed his car into the back of a road roller parked on the shoulder of Jalan KJD along the Pan Borneo Highway near the junction of Jalan Julau last night.

When contacted, Julau police chief DSP Andam Sulin identified the victim as Richat Ambok.

He said the incident happened around 9.30pm, while Richat was travelling from Sarikei to Julau.

Bintangor Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Nicholas Belulin said a team of seven firefighters was sent to the scene in response to a distress call received at 9.50pm.

“On arrival at the scene, located about 78km from Bintangor in about half an hour’s time, my men immediately sprang into action to free the victim, who was pinned to the driver’s seat,” he said.

Nicholas said firefighters took about 10 minutes to extricate Richat and handed him over to Julau Health Clinic personnel, who arrived in an ambulance.

The medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Andam added the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He said Richat’s body has been sent to Sarikei Hospital for a post-mortem.