MKN urged to channel detailed information on Covid-19 via SMS

KUALA LUMPUR (July 28): The National Security Council (MKN) has been urged to channel more up-to-date and detailed information through the short messaging service (SMS) platform in educating the people to control the spread of Covid-19, especially with the emergence of new variants.

In making the call, Segambut member of Parliament Hannah Yeoh said the information should include measures that could be taken by the public if one of their family members tested positive for the virus.

She said although MKN has provided such information on Telegram and Facebook, not all individuals have access to the applications.

“Therefore, the SMS platform should be used more effectively in educating the people on how to deal with the virus themselves prior to getting proper treatment,” she told a press conference at the Parliament building here today.

Yeoh also urged relevant authorities such as the Ministry of Health (MOH) to update all the standard operating procedures (SOP) related to Covid-19 apart from taking body temperature before entering premises as most cases now have no symptoms.

There should be information on other SOP such as indoor ventilation, especially at work places, she added.

As such, Yeoh wants the MOH and MKN to take immediate steps to update and channel as much information as possible on the latest SOP to the public through whatever platforms they have. – Bernama