MMA urges authorities to be reasonable when enforcing Covid-19 SOP at private clinics

KUCHING (July 28): The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has appealed to the authorities to be reasonable in enforcing the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) when it comes to private clinics.

Its president Prof Datuk Dr Subramaniam Muniandy said the association has been informed that there were a few cases where enforcement officers have come down hard on clinics that have exceeded the waiting area capacity.

“The authorities must understand that most people who come to the private clinic are unwell and usually accompanied by a family member or caregiver. Some of the patients require immediate care and we can’t turn them away.

“As doctors, I believe we understand the importance of the SOP much more than most people who are not trained in healthcare. We also have infectious disease and prevention guidelines to observe,” he said in a press statement today.

Dr Subramanian said the general practitioners (GPs) and their staff would do their best to control the number of people allowed in the clinic.

“However, at times it can’t be helped. This is when we need the understanding of the authorities.”

Dr Subramaniam also appealed to the government for some flexibility to be given in these instances as the private GPs are also frontliners and an important component in managing the pandemic.

He said the GPs also conduct Covid-19 screening while many clinics are now vaccination centres (PPV) under the National Immunisation Programme (NIP).

“It should be noted that many who are unwell with non Covid-19 health complaints are going to the clinics now, as all government healthcare facilities are overwhelmed with cases of Covid-19.

“The private GPs have an important role in ensuring first line, primary care is still available and provided to the population during this time of crisis.”