Motorcyclist crashes into police volunteer personnel patrolling EMCO area

KUCHING (July 28): A Police Volunteer Reserve personnel was injured after a motorcyclist, believed to be under the influence of drugs, tried to flee when stopped in an area under Covid-19 lockdown.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the incident on Monday happened at Kampung Tabuan Melayu which has been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (MCO).

He said the victim, who suffered a fracture to his left hand and injuries to his waist and legs, and other personnel were carrying out their routine checks when they stopped the suspect.

“However, the 21-year-old suspect refused to cooperate and tried to escape until he crashed into the victim. From the urine test conducted on the suspect, it was found that he was positive for methamphetamines,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The victim was sent to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for medical treatment.

Ahsmon said the suspect has been remanded for four days starting from July 28 for further investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 353 of the Penal Code for causing injury and obstructing civil servants from discharging their duties.

Apart from that, the suspect is being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1987.

“A compound will also be issued on the suspect because he was found outside his home which was undergoing MCO, and without police permission,” Ahsmon said.