Negotiations for 2022 Covid-19 vaccine supply have begun – Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR (July 28): As part of its future-proofing effort, the government has begun negotiations with major vaccine manufacturers to secure supplies for 2022, assured National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

In his winding up speech today in Parliament, Khairy said the government has engaged all major vaccine manufacturers, to secure vaccine supplies for the coming year.

This includes Pfizer, Khairy said, explaining that negotiation will also include the company’s new vaccine that is meant for children and boosters shots.

“You may have read news reports that there are countries that have begun procuring [vaccines]for 2022. Maybe there is a need to administer their third shots or meant to be administered among young children.

“That is why three weeks ago, I began negotiations with vaccine manufacturers, especially with Pfizer, for Malaysia to finalise the procurement for the year 2022 soon, to give focus on Pfizer’s new (vaccine) production that is specifically meant for booster dose and specific vaccine for children,’’ he said.

To date, the government has received 26 million doses of vaccines from manufacturers and donations from allied nations. – MalayMail