Oxygen tanks for Indonesia to be handed over at Tebedu border post today

KUCHING (July 28): The symbolic handing-over of oxygen tanks by Sarawak to the Indonesian province of Kalimantan Barat is scheduled to take place today at the border post in Tebedu, according to a report by Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas).

The report said Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing will represent the Sarawak government to perform the handing-over of the oxygen tanks to the Indonesian authorities.

It added that Masing, who is also Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development, is representing Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at the event.

The report also said Infrastructure and Ports Development Ministry permanent secretary Datu Safri Zainuddin and several ministry officials had visited the Tebedu Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security (CIQS) Complex on July 26 to make preparations for the event.

Abang Johari on July 22 had announced that the state will supply oxygen tanks to Kalimantan Barat, Indonesia.

The Chief Minister said he had been informed that Kalimantan Barat had requested help from Sarawak due to shortage of oxygen faced amid the heightening Covid-19 pandemic there.

“It has to be a government-to-government initiative since we need to cross the border. We will send oxygen to the border where our army is stationed,” he had said after launching the Sarawak Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 in conjunction with Sarawak Day 2021.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Indonesia was running out of oxygen as the Southeast Asian nation endured a devastating wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Indonesian government reportedly sought emergency supplies from other countries including Singapore and China.