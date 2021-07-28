Police lance corporal nabbed for drug use in Padawan

KUCHING (July 28): A 31-year-old police lance corporal attached to the Kota Sentosa police station was arrested after he tested positive for methamphetamine around 2.35pm today.

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan in a statement said the personnel was suspected to be abusing drugs and was called to the Padawan district police headquarters for a test.

“During the test, he was found to be positive for methamphetamine,” said Aidil, adding that the case will be investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He added that during interrogation, the suspect admitted that he has been involved in drug abuse for more than two years.

“The suspect however refused to tell police where he got his drug supply from,” said Aidil.

He added that the suspect is married with three children and had served as a police personnel for the past 12 years in Bukit Aman, Sibu and Kuching.

A background check on the suspect also revealed that he has two ongoing court cases for drug abuse and drug possession in September and October this year.

The suspect is currently detained at the Siburan police station for further action.