Price of RON95, diesel unchanged, RON97 up one sen

KUALA LUMPUR (July 28): The retail price of RON95 and diesel will remain at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre, while the price for RON97 petrol will go up by one sen per litre from RM2.73 to RM2.74 starting tomorrow (July 29) until Aug 4.

The Finance Ministry in a statement today said the prices are based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products setting using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM).

“To protect consumers from the effects of the actual oil price in the global market, the government has maintained the retail prices of RON95 petrol and diesel even though the actual market prices for both products have increased above the stipulated ceiling price level,” said the statement.

The Finance Ministry said the government would continue to monitor the price trend of crude oil in the world and take the appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people continued to be protected. – Bernama