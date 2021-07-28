Sarawak orange zone districts down to four as Bukit Mabong reverts to yellow zone – SDMC

KUCHING (July 28): Bukit Mabong district today reverted to a yellow zone district from orange zone after recording only six local Covid-19 infections in the past two weeks, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

This brought the total number of orange zone districts in Sarawak to four and yellow zone districts to 14, while red zone districts remained at 18 and green zone districts four, the committee said in a statement today.

The other yellow zone districts were Tebedu, Selangau, Tanjung Manis, Lubok Antu, Song, Sri Aman, Kanowit, Matu, Julau, Kabong, Marudi, Pusa and Belaga with a total of 94 local infections recorded in the past two weeks, while the orange zone districts were Mukah, Telang Usan, Asajaya and Dalat with a total of 134 local infections recprded pver the same period.

The red zone districts were Simunjan, Tatau, Pakan, Betong, Beluru, Lundu, Saratok, Bau, Meradong, Subis, Sarikei, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu which recorded a total of 4,685 local infections in the past 14 days.

Sebauh, Limbang, Lawas and Daro remained as green zone districts.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow zone, 21 to 40 as orange zone and 41 and more as red zone.

Meanwhile, Sarawak police have issued 16 compounds since yesterday, with 10 in Kuching and two each in Miri, Sibu and Bintulu for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) standard operating procedures (SOP).

The offences were no physical distancing (9), premises operating beyond the permitted time (2), not scanning MySejahtera or writing information before entering premises (2), failing to provide MySejahtera QR code at premise (1), leaving Enforced Movement Control Order (EMCO) area without police permission (1) and failing to adhere to physical distancing for dine-in (1).

“The total number of compounds issued since the Movement Control Order was implemented on March 18, 2020 was 9,560,” said SDMC.

Similarly, the Local Government and Housing Ministry also issued two compounds, one each in Bau District Council and Kanowit District Council for not scanning MySejahtera or writing information in customer log book, and not limiting the number of customers into the premises.

This brings the total number of compounds issued since Feb 1 to date to 1,362.