Senadin man arrested for allegedly threatening mum

MIRI (July 28): Police arrested a 28-year-old man today for allegedly threatening to hurt his mother because she would not give him pocket money.

The man was caught at the family’s house in Senadin following a police report lodged by his mother last night.

It is learnt that the suspect had earlier run amok in the house when his demand for some pocket money from his mother was not entertained.

He later threatened to hurt his mother, prompting her to lodge the report.

Police are investigating the case under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

It is understood that the suspect has previously been arrested for drug abuse.