Sibu High Court gives reporters nod to cover Soon Koh defamation trial

SIBU (July 28): Reporters have been given permission to attend the defamation hearing between the state government and Parti Sarawak Bersatu president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh at the High Court here after they were turned away on the first two days of the trial.

Judicial commissioner Christopher Chin requested that the press be very careful with their report so as not to prejudice a fair trial of the case which is of public interest.

He also urged the press to always check with the lawyers either representing the state government or the defendant before finalising the report for print if they are not certain of the accuracy of the report.

“This is the case of public interest, and the court is always concerned if the report of the case be made in the press is in a manner which is inaccurate or prejudices a fair trial.

“That is why, we normally allow members of the public to fill the public gallery first and only if there is space, then members of the press may be allowed,” he said, when addressing reporters who attended the trial this afternoon.

He also explained that the press could not attend the court earlier due to limited space in the court, especially in maintaining social distancing within the court.

Earlier, defence counsel George Lo had raised the matter in the court.

State legal counsel Dato Sri JC Fong, who is lead counsel for the plaintiff, and Lo both agreed that the press should be allowed access to the trial as it was of great public interest.

Meanwhile, the first witness, Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali completed her testimony this afternoon.

Three other witnesses were called to testify today namely Miri court interpreter Ngu Leh Yiing, Sin Chew Daily reporter Chin Kah Joo, and State Legislative Assembly (DUN) secretary Pele Peter Tinggom.

Chin in his testimony told the court that the news reporting which he translated from a statement sent by PSB was correct and that the contents were the same.

In the suit, the state government is claiming that Wong had defamed it in a statement issued on May 9 which questioned the settlement with Petronas on the state sales tax.

It is suing Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman and a former state minister, for RM5 million.

The trial continues tomorrow.