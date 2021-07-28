SMC resumes parking fee collection from Aug 2

SIBU (July 28): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will start collecting parking fees for areas under its jurisdiction from Aug 2, after it was suspended due to the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

In announcing the decision, SMC Chairman Clarence Ting said seasonal parking passes for June and July this year, which were bought before the MCO from June 1, will be extended to August and September 2021 respectively.

“The pass must be clearly displayed and does not need to be endorsed,” he said in a media statement.

He said only seasonal passes for August 2021 onwards will need to be endorsed.

“Endorsement can be made at SMC customer service counter at 1st floor, SMC Multi-Storey Car Park at Jalan Wong Nai Siong beginning July 26.”

For those who lost the seasonal parking pass, Ting said they could visit the SMC customer service counter at Jalan Wong Nai Siong for a reprint.

“The reprint for the seasonal parking pass will be charged at RM10.”