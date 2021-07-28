Sundar will be well-planned township – Awang Tengah

MIRI (July 28): The state government is set to develop commercial zones, recreational centres, extreme sports facilities, housing, government offices and the economic sector under the Sundar Town Development Plan, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said under the development plan, Sundar will become a well-planned township which would include the agriculture sector at Rimbunan Kaseh (RK) and tourism sector in Awat-Awat with recreational activities and extreme sports.

“Through the implementation of the town development plan, the livelihood of the residents will be improved, and it will definitely come into realisation with the support from the Sundar residents,” he said when officiating at the symbolic handover of donations and grants at Sundar Sub-District office recently.

The Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development also revealed that the state government through Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) will be working with the private sector in reviving the interrupted RK project.

“The main objective of RK project is to offer more employment opportunities to the locals, whilst diversifying the local produce.

“It has proven its potential by successfully producing rock melons and golden rock melons that have huge potential to make it into local and overseas markets. And it will prove its worth to the previous governing party (Pakatan Harapan) for shelving the project,” he said, adding that the state government had attained the production of the fruits through LCDA and had achieved new breakthrough at local and overseas markets.

Awang Tengah encouraged the residents to not merely work as employees in RK but should take up the opportunity to farm the fruits on their own land and become fruit suppliers.

“The government, through the Agricultural Department and other relevant agencies, is ready to provide financial and technical support with RK, to help the local residents,” he said.

The ceremony saw Awang Tengah, who is Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources, handing over minor rural project (MRP) grants, flood aid and food donation from Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) and agricultural donation to recipients.