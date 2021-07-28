Teen arrested at Kg Bawang in connection with illegal lottery sales

KUCHING (July 28): Police arrested a 19-year-old yesterday after he was allegedly found selling illegal lottery tickets in front of a grocery shop at Kampung Bawang, Jalan Puncak Borneo around 4.45pm.

Padawan police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said the raid also saw the seizure of a cellphone and RM441.

“Police also found a piece of paper containing what is believed to be the betting numbers,” Aidil said in a statement today.

The suspect from Jalan Kuching-Serian is currently under lock-up for further investigation under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The raid was carried out by the district’s special task force to eradicate illegal gambling in the area.