Three more commercial premises in Sarawak listed in HIDE, all in Sibu

KUCHING (July 28): Three commercial premises in Sibu have been listed in the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, bringing the number of premises in Sarawak listed in the HIDE system to 260 to date.

These premises were Sibu Central Market, Farley Sibu Sdn Bhd and Delta Mall, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement today.

On May 8, National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said HIDE premises and locations had potential to turn into clusters if pre-emptive actions were not taken.

“Premises listed under HIDE are different from the list of clusters issued each day by the Health director-general. Premises listed under HIDE do not need to close except when directed by the authorities,” he said.

If no hotspots emerged in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises would be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing, he added.

Meanwhile, no new Covid-19 clusters were detected in the state today, with total number of active clusters at 78.

Of the 78 clusters, six clusters recorded a total of 19 new positive cases.

“The cluster that reported the highest number of new Covid-19 cases was the Mongkos 2 Cluster in Tebedu with eight cases, followed by Jalan Tatau-Selangau Cluster in Tatau (6), Abu Bengang Cluster in Saratok (2) and one each in Jalan Demak Laut Cluster in Kuching, Balai Ringin Melayu Cluster in Serian and Sungai Sebatu Cluster in Meradong.

At the same time, SDMC also announced the end of the Jalan Coastal Bintulu-Miri Cluster in Bintulu, Kampung Sinar Budi Baru Cluster in Kuching and Bali Pie Cluster in Subis after not recording any new positive cases in the last 28 days.