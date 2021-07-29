7,000 doses administered at Batu Kawa evening PPV

KUCHING (July 29): The Batu Kawa Health Clinic evening vaccination centre (PPV) administered 7,000 Covid-19 doses throughout its six-week operation, which concluded on Tuesday.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Batu Kawa branch relief chairman Lim Ah Ted said the six-week vaccination drive had not only helped reduce the workload of other PPVs, but also provided convenience to residents of the surrounding areas as they did not have to travel far to be vaccinated and could get the jabs either in the evening.

“We’re grateful that Batu Kawa Health Clinic has completed 7,000 Covid-19 doses in just six weeks,” said Lim in a statement yesterday, adding that the evening vaccination programme was run under the Ministry of Health.

“Such vaccination programme would create the immunity and social safety net for society.

“The evening vaccination programme, for the past six weeks, had involved the doctors, medical professionals, nurses and other staff members of Batu Kawa Health Clinic, as well as volunteers from SUPP and non-governmental organisations (NGOs),” he said.

He also said Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is Batu Kawa assemblyman, had been visiting the clinic every night and as a doctor, Dr Sim also helped in the vaccination process.

“The vaccination process in Sarawak has received encouraging response from Sarawakians, and Sarawak is now leading other states in the vaccination progress,” said Lim.

“Sarawak government now also allows walk-in vaccination where the public can just proceed to their nearby PPV for vaccination.

“In order to help flatten the Covid-19 curve, vaccination is the best solution to protect ourselves, family members and the community.

“Hence, we urge all to get involved and be vaccinated.

“At the same time, SUPP Batu Kawa is always ready to assist on this matter,” he added.