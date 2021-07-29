72 employers in Melaka charged for not registering businesses, workers, fail to pay Socso contribution

ALOR GAJAH (July 29): Seventy-two employers in Melaka have been charged with violating various provisions of the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4) since January till yesterday.

Melaka Social Security Organisation (Socso) director Abd Razak Omar said the offences committed were not registering their business and workers, failing to pay the contributions to Socso and not reporting accidents involving their workers.

He said employers hiring at least one worker must register that worker as required under Sections 4, 5, 14 and 16 of Act 4 and Act 800 (Employment Insurance System Act 2017).

“We view this matter seriously as it is the responsibility of employers to protect their workers and ensure their safety.

“There were those among them who gave the excuse of not having the money for the Socso contributions for their workers while the rate is very low. In fact, there were also some who deducted the amount from their workers’ salary but not contributing it to Socso and this is an offence,” he told reporters, here, today.

Earlier, Abd Razak had accompanied state Unity, Community Relations, Manpower and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman, Datuk Ismail Othman in handing over the invalidity benefit and funeral management benefit to Mohamad Shukri Hassan, 39, in Kampung Air Hitam Darat, Masjid Tanah, here.

The invalidity benefit is RM650 per month and the sum for the funeral expenses is RM2,000.

Mohamad Shukri lost his wife, Monaliza Udin, 35, on June 22 from complications while giving birth to their fourth child at a hospital in Selangor. Their other children are aged 10, seven and four.

Meanwhile, Safrina Solehi, 38, who lost her husband, Mohd Harkam Harun, 40, in a road accident at Jalan Brisu-Simpang Ampat, here, on June 29 received RM1,207.29 in invalidity benefit and RM2,000 for funeral expenses. She has two sons aged four and two years.

Abd Razak said that since last January until June, Melaka Socso received 3,177 claims involving total payment of RM9.589 million. – Bernama