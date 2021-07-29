776 cases, three new clusters, eight deaths

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 776 new Covid-19 cases on July 29, with three new clusters in Tawau.

Eight deaths were recorded with four in Kota Kinabalu and one each in Sandakan, Tawau, Lahad Datu and Beaufort.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun in his statement said Kota Kinabalu recorded the highest number of cases with 214, followed by Sandakan (86) and Tawau (75).

“The three new clusters involving one workplace cluster, Kluster Unipark and two community clusters namely Kluster Lahat-Lahat and Kluster Batu Keramat.

“A total of 56.7 per cent or 439 of the total daily new cases were detected from close contact screenings while 20 per cent (153 cases) from symptomatic screening and 74 cases were from cluster screenings.

“Sipitang is the only district in the state which did not record any new cases on Thursday,” said Masidi, who is also the spokesperson of the State Covid-19 related affairs.

As of July 29, Sabah’s total Covid-19 cases are 82,620.