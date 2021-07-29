Anwar files formal bid for motion to remove Muhyiddin as PM

KUALA LUMPUR (July 29): Opposition leader and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has today sent a letter expressing his intent to table a motion in Dewan Rakyat to remove Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, claiming the prime minister has lost the confidence of the majority of the MPs.

In the letter to Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun, Anwar said he is representing the MPs after the statement by Istana Negara saying the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had not assented to revoke the Emergency Ordinances as claimed by the government.

Earlier, Anwar in a press conference had reiterated the call for Muhyiddin to resign following the statement but was interrupted by the announcement that Parliament will be under lockdown for mass Covid-19 screening.

“We have taken the stand to say that we have lost trust in the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, the member of Parliament of Pagoh, and he should vacate his position as the Prime Minister immediately in accordance with the Federal Constitution.

“There are two issues that I would like to add, [the government has]refused any form of voting as they know that they have lost the trust of Parliamentarians.

“Secondly, after the royal statement was issued, they are still defiant and still finding tricks and therefore we cannot wait,’’ said Anwar,

Before Anwar could continue with the press conference, he had to pause momentarily as an announcement was made to call for mass Covid-19 screening for all Parliamentarians, officials and workers.

“This is the trick I was referring to. They can do the mass testing without complicating parliamentary proceedings. So for us parliamentarians, the majority of us find that Tan Sri Muhyiddin was fired, dropped from his position as the prime minister,’’ he said.

Anwar had also called for the resignation of Speaker Azhar and de facto law minister Datuk Seri Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan for their mistakes following the statement issued by Istana Negara earlier today.

Earlier, Istana Negara released a statement from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in which he said he had not given the royal assent that was constitutionally required to revoke the EOs.

The Agong said Takiyuddin’s announcement in Parliament was consequently premature and inaccurate. – MalayMail