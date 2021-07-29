Bandar Kuching MP: All opposition MPs tested negative for Covid-19, allowed to leave Parliament complex

KUCHING (July 29): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said all opposition MPs attending Parliament today have been tested negative for Covid-19, and have been allowed to leave the building.

He said MPs from Democratic Action Party (DAP), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Parti Anamah Negera (Amanah) have left the Parliament complex after the RTK swab tests, which showed negative for Covid-19.

“Yes, we have been swabbed and tested negative on RTK. So far, among MPs from our side, no problem. We are heading out now,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post.

Yii said Deputy Parliament Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon had announced that the sitting has been adjourned and will resume on Monday next week.

The DAP lawmaker said he had no clue who had been tested positive for the virus that prompted a lockdown at Parliament earlier today.

“They said got two new positive (Covid-19 cases) but not sure who,” said Yii.

Earlier, Mohd Rashid announced Parliament to go into immediate lockdown with everyone present including staff, media, and lawmakers barred from leaving the premises until mass swab tests were completed.

This was carried out in light of the detection of two Covid-19 cases.

“I have received a letter from the Health director-general dated July 29 that reads, ‘It is with regret that the Ministry of Health was informed on July 29 at 12pm of two Covid-19 cases detected in Parliament’.

“The first case is an official who was present for work in Parliament from Monday, July 26 until Wednesday, July 28 with the CT value of 18.7 high viral load and infectivity while the second case was found positive on Thursday, July 29, during a screening in Parliament using the RTK Antigen Saliva Test.

“Risk assessment based on preliminary investigations show both cases were in several locations in Parliament during that time. With that, Covid-19 mass screening will be done on all in attendance and are in Parliament Malaysia, including all members of Parliament, officers and workers.

“No one is allowed to leave Parliament until the results are obtained,” said Mohd Rashid, adding that the mass screening would be conducted at Parliament’s main block.