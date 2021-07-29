Batu Kitang road closure causes ‘agony’ for road users, says Kong

KUCHING (July 29): The closure of the main road from Jalan Batu Kitang leading to the 7th Mile traffic light junction has caused much inconvenience to many motorists and residents living in the area, said Special Assistant to Sarawak DAP chairman, Michael Kong.

“I urge Lo Khere Chiang as the Padawan Municipal Council (PMC) chairman and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian as the Minister of Local Government and Housing to go down to the ground at peak hours to truly appreciate the agony that the road users face.

“There is no logic to block off the entire main road which serves all the people from Kota Sentosa to Bau. We understand the need to lock down certain groups of the community but do it properly and do not further inconvenience the people!” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Kong was referring to the authorities move to block the main road from Jalan Batu Kitang leading to the 7th Mile traffic light junction, which effectively forces all traffic to be redirected to Jalan Stephen Yong before turning back to 7th Mile.

At the same time, Kong highlighted the inconvenience caused especially in Kampung Bumbok in Batu Kitang that has just been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO)

“The logical move would have been to just block off the service road leading to Kampung Bumbok. These people are already suffering enough from the bad traffic due to the closure of the 7th Mile traffic intersection and now have to experience an even more inconvenient journey,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kong said over the past two weeks, the DAP Stampin Parliamentary team has been distributing food aid packs to many households within the constituency.

“Due to the numerous factors such as the weather, the vast area as well as the need to minimise the number of volunteers during the current Covid-19 climate, it was a difficult task to continue distributing nonstop over the past two weeks.

“With sheer determination of our team, we are proud to say that we were able to cover most of the residents in the areas named on a house-to-house basis,” he said, referring to Stampin Resettlement Scheme, Kampung Stutong, Kampung Stampin, Kampung Sungai Tapang, Taman Mei Lee, Olive Garden and Taman Kalien.