Contractor to conduct thorough investigation on LRT3 project site incident – Prasarana

KUALA LUMPUR (July 29): Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) has instructed its turnkey contractor, MRCB George Kent Sdn Bhd, to carry out a thorough investigation following the incident in which an iron scaffolding collapsed at the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) construction site in Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Klang today.

Prasarana, in a statement today, said the cause of the incident has yet to be ascertained, and the contractor was required to provide a detailed report as well as mitigation measures to ensure the incident would not recur in the future.

“We firmly believe that safety is paramount and it requires attention and total commitment from all parties involved to ensure overall worksite safety is maintained and that we comply with safety regulations at all times.

“Prasarana will take appropriate action including to immediately launch our own probe into the matter as well as extend our full cooperation to the authorities to ensure a thorough and independent investigation is carried out.

“We express our deepest regrets to those affected and condolences to the family of the deceased. We pray those injured will recover soon and will ensure that they and their families’ well-being are prioritised,” the statement read.

Earlier today, a Bangladeshi construction worker was killed and four men in their 30s suffered minor injuries after the iron scaffolding at the LRT3 construction site in Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Klang collapsed. – Bernama