Covid-19: Four new community clusters, one workplace cluster declared in Sarawak

KUCHING (July 29): The Sarawak Health Department has declared four new Covid-19 community clusters in Kuching and one new workplace cluster in Simunjan today.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement today, the first community cluster in Kuching dubbed the Kampung Paya Mebi Cluster involved a village at Jalan Landeh where 21 out of 29 individuals screened were positive for Covid-19.

The second community cluster dubbed the Kampung Quop Cluster involved residents of several private houses at Kampung Quop, where 12 out of 19 individuals there were tested positive for the virus.

The third community dubbed the Kampung Senari Cluster which involved a village at Jalan Kampung Senari had infected 25 positive cases, while 39 other individuals were still waiting for their lab test results.

The fourth community cluster dubbed the Telaga Air Cluster involved residents of several private houses at Jalan Kampung Telaga Air, infecting 34 individuals with Covid-19.

All those who tested positive for these four clusters have been admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and Kuching district quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC), SDMC said.

“The sole new workplace cluster dubbed the Sungai Mangga Cluster in Simunjan involved palm oil workers and workers’ quarters residents at Sungai Mangga. A total of 160 individuals were screened, with 55 tested positive and 105 were negative.

“Out of the 55 positive cases, 16 were locals and 39 were foreigners, and 53 of the cases were reported today,” said the committee.

At the same time, SDMC also announced the end of five clusters – Kampung Tabuan Haji Drahman Cluster, Iris Garden Cluster and Kampung Taba Sait Cluster all in Kuching; Putai Cluster in Bukit Mabong; and Lorong Perlis Empat Cluster in Miri – after no new cases were reported from there in the last 28 days.

Meanwhile, the state currently has 78 active clusters, with seven reported 65 new Covid-19 cases today.

The clusters that recorded new cases were Sungai Mangga Cluster in Simunjan (53), Jalan Demak Laut Cluster in Kuching (5), Duyoh Cluster in Bau (2), Jalan Tatau-Selangau Cluster in Tatau (2), Jalan Sungai Tapang Cluster in Kuching (1), Mongkos 2 Cluster in Tebedu (1) and Kampung Senari Cluster in Kuching (1).