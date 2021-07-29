Covid-19: No new deaths in Sarawak despite increase in daily infections at 582 today – SDMC

KUCHING (July 29): Sarawak reported no new Covid-19 deaths today despite an increase in its daily infections at 582, compared to yesterday’s 464 cases.

Kuching district contributed to the most number of new cases at 311 today, bringing the cumulative total of positive cases in the state to 75,793, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its Covid-19 daily update, SDMC said other districts that recorded two-digit new cases were Simunjan with 73, Serian (51), Bau (50), Sibu (26), Bintulu (13), Samarahan (12) and Miri and Meradong 11 each.

Twelve districts recorded one-digit new cases namely Tatau (8), Telang Usan (3), Asajaya, Selangau and Subis two each while one new case were each recorded in Sri Aman, Mukah, Betong, Tebedu, Beluru, Kanowit and Sarikei.

SDMC said 420 of the new cases today were detected from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 65 from screenings of individuals from active clusters; 36 from screenings of symptomatic individuals at health facilities; and 48 from other screenings at health facilities.

The committee said that there were 133 recovered Covid-19 patients who have been discharged from hospitals and quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres (PKRC) across the state today.

“A total of 82 were discharged from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and the PKRC under SGH, 11 from Unimas PKRC, six from Miri Hospital and PKRC Miri, three from PKRC Betong, seven from PKRC Serian, nine from Sibu Hospital and PKRC Sibu, six from Bintulu Hospital and PKRC Bintulu, four from PKRC Mukah, and two from Sri Aman Hospital.

“The total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 69,961 or 92.31 per cent out of the overall cases,” it said.

There were still 5,201 active cases still warded and under medical supervision at hospitals and PKRC throughout the state, with 30 in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 10 on intubation.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there were 312 individuals who have checked into designated quarantine centres for their compulsory quarantine today, bringing the total of PUS in the state to 3,790 being quarantined at 103 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres statewide.