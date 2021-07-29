Covid-19: Sarawak’s cases rise again to 582, as the nation records second highest daily figures

KUCHING (July 29): New Covid-19 cases in Sarawak rose for the third straight day today to 582 from the 464 cases yesterday and 405 on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia recorded its second highest daily cases today at 17,170, after yesterday’s record high of 17,405.

Today’s cases placed Sarawak in the 10th spot on the list of states and territories reporting new infections.

“Selangor dominated the top spot with 7,163 cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,138), Kedah (1,212), and Johor (1,054),” said Dr Noor Hisham.

Other states and territories reporting three-digit cases today were Negeri Sembilan (884), Sabah (776), Pahang (638), Kelantan (615), Perak (596), Penang (554), Terengganu (437), and Melaka (416).

Also reporting new Covid-19 cases today were Putrajaya (84), Labuan (11), and Perlis (10).

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 1,078,646.