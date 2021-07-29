Deliveryman fined RM5,200 for duping bank, making false police report

KUALA LUMPUR (July 29): A deliveryman was fined RM5,200, in default, 11 months’ jail by the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here today for duping a bank and making a false police report.

Magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni meted out the sentence on S Sunjeevan, 26, who pleaded guilty to the charges.

The man was slapped with a fine of RM4,000 in lieu of eight months’ jail for cheating the bank, while for the offence of lodging a false police report, he was fined RM1,200 in default of three months’ jail.

On the first charge, Sunjeevan was accused of deceiving bank officer Muhammad Asraf Mokhtar, 47, to seek compensation for counterfeit banknotes, which he knew were genuine that he received after withdrawing money from an automated teller machine (ATM).

He committed the offence at a Maybank branch in Sri Gombak, here, at 12.47pm on July 21.

The charge, under Section 417 of the Penal Code carries an imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years or with fine or with both, if convicted.

Sunjeevan was also charged with making a false police report by claiming that he had received counterfeit banknotes at the Gombak police station at 1.28pm on the same date.

The offence, under Section 182 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to six months, or with fine of up to RM2,000, or both upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, on the day of the incident, the accused had come to the bank counter to seek compensation for six counterfeit RM100 notes from the total RM1,500 he withdrew from the ATM.

Investigations, however, found that all the banknotes withdrawn by Sunjeevan from the ATM were genuine, while the six counterfeit RM100 notes which were confirmed to be fake by Bank Negara Malaysia belonged to him.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Intan Syakieraah Zakaria appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer Azman Abdullah. – Bernama