Dewan Rakyat special sitting postponed to Monday – Deputy Speaker

KUALA LUMPUR (July 29): Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon has postponed today’s special sitting to Monday after announcing that two more members of the Lower House have tested positive for Covid-19.

De facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan was accused of lying and misleading the House for announcing the revocation of all Emergency Ordinances without the consent of the Agong.

“We found two more Covid-positive cases as a result of the RTK and saliva tests,” Mohd Rashid told the sitting after more than three hours of delay.

“So there are four people [from Parliament]who have been infected with Covid-19. So according to Standing Order 12(2) I am postponing today’s sitting to Monday at 10am,” he added.

The announcement drew strong criticism from the Opposition bench.

Earlier this evening, Parliament was abruptly placed under lockdown to allow for testing.

All staff, media and lawmakers were barred from leaving the premises until mass swab tests are completed.

Mohd Rashid, who announced the lockdown, said the move followed advice from the Ministry of Health.

The special sitting was due to reconvene after an early noon break called abruptly after the Palace statement was made public. – MalayMail