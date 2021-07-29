Doctor delivers baby in express boat on the way from Belaga to Kapit

SIBU (July 29): A 29-year-old woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl in an express boat this morning while travelling from Punan Bah Health Clinic in Belaga to Kapit.

Punan Bah Health Clinic medical officer in-charge Dr Dunstan Empawi said the woman from Rumah Asing, Belaga arrived at the clinic around 8am complaining of abdominal pain.

“She was into her 35th week of pregnancy and because the baby was still in the premature stage, I recommended her to be sent to Kapit Hospital for further observation,” he said.

Dr Dunstan, who had just been posted to serve at the health clinic, said he decided to accompany the woman to Kapit, together with a community nurse.

However, as they were approaching the dangerous rapids at Wong Pelagus, the woman went into labor, he said.

He and the nurse then proceeded to help the woman safely deliver her baby at about 11.05am.

The newborn, weighing 2.05kg, is the woman’s third child.