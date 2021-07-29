DPM: Muhyiddin’s government still has over 110 MPs’ support

KUALA LUMPUR (July 29): The current federal government still has the majority support of MPs, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this evening following a tumultuous day in Parliament.

In a statement issued in his capacity as the chief whip for the Perikatan Nasional in the Dewan Rakyat, Ismail Sabri said “more than 110” MPs are “with the government”.

“I wish to stress that the government still has the support of more than 110 Members of Parliament that are still with the government today,” he said.

While Ismail Sabri did not directly use the phrase “majority support”, having more than 110 MPs’ support would indicate majority support as there are currently 220 MPs.

Currently, there are 220 MPs as two parliamentary seats are vacant following the deaths of two lawmakers. – MalayMail

MORE TO COME